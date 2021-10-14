Catholic World News

Biden to meet Pope October 29: confirmed

October 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will meet with US President Joe Biden at the Vatican on October 29, the White House has confirmed.



Biden will be in Rome for a G20 meeting. He is also scheduled to attend the UN’s climate-change meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, after his visit to Rome. Pope Francis had been hoping to attend that meeting if his health allowed it, but apparently will not make the trip.

