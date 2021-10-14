Catholic World News

Rep. Lipinski reflects on work as pro-life Catholic Democrat

October 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The veteran pro-life Illinois Democrat was ousted in the 2020 primary election.



“I was tested by fire, and though I was not perfect through the whole ordeal, in the end I was—and am—Catholic first,” he writes. “I am hopeful, even though I did not succeed, that through my witness more Catholics will come to see that with faith and reason, wisdom from Scripture and tradition, unceasing prayer and God’s grace, we can defeat this culture of contempt and save the American republic.”

