Bishops offer update on national Eucharistic revival

October 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops who chair the USCCB’s Committees on Doctrine and on Evangelization and Catechesis said that the revival, announced in June, will begin on the feast of Corpus Christi in 2022 and culminate in a National Eucharistic Congress in 2024.

