Cathedral, 2 parishes vandalized in Seattle

October 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The buildings were vandalized with broken windows and spray-painted phrases that read ‘stolen children’ and ‘house of murder,’” according to the report.



“While we are saddened by these acts, our focus remains on the healing of our brothers and sisters who carry the pain of the past,” the archdiocese said in a statement. “We continue our prayers for the healing that our Native American brothers and sisters seek.”

