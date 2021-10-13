Catholic World News

US bishops’ migration chairman welcomes refugee admissions target of 125,000

October 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We commend the Administration for seeking to reassert American leadership in this area, and we look forward to continued action in support of this goal,” Bishop Mario Dorsonville, auxiliary bishop of Washington and chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Migration, said after the Biden administration raised the refugee cap for fiscal year 2022.

