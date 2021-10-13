Catholic World News

We’re against LGBTQ+ activities: Ghana’s bishops restate position

October 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The position of the Catholic Church on LGBTQIA+, which I have stated in several interviews with the media has remained the same; that, such practices are against not only Christian values, but Muslim and traditional values as well,” said Archbishop Philip Naameh of Tamale, the president of the bishops’ conference.



The West African nation of 29.3 million (map) is 57% Protestant, 16% Catholic, 18% Muslim, and 9% ethnic religionist.

