We’re against LGBTQ+ activities: Ghana’s bishops restate position
October 13, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: “The position of the Catholic Church on LGBTQIA+, which I have stated in several interviews with the media has remained the same; that, such practices are against not only Christian values, but Muslim and traditional values as well,” said Archbishop Philip Naameh of Tamale, the president of the bishops’ conference.
The West African nation of 29.3 million (map) is 57% Protestant, 16% Catholic, 18% Muslim, and 9% ethnic religionist.
