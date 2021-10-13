Catholic World News

Vatican launches family Rosary initiative

October 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kevin Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life, announced the initiative as part of the Amoris Laetitia Family Year. The year began on March 19, the fifth anniversary of the 2016 apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia (The Joy of Love), and will conclude on June 26, 2022, at the Tenth World Meeting of Families in Rome.

