Dozens of Catholic leaders worldwide urge G20 to ‘consign fossil fuels to history’

October 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: CAFOD (the Catholic Agency For Overseas Development) is the English and Welsh bishops’ relief and development agency; the signatories of the appeal include Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, the president of COMECE (Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union), and Archbishop Jorge Lozano, the General Secretary of CELAM (the Bishops’ Conference of Latin America).

