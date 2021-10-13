Catholic World News

Pakistani bishops want 30,000 vacant jobs reserved for minorities filled immediately

October 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Islam is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 234 million (map), the fifth most populous in the world.



“Religious minorities include marginalized and often discriminated communities,” said Archbishop Joseph Arshad of Rawalpindi-Islamabad, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Pakistan. “Setting a working quota of 5% was a good move to facilitate their integration and improve their living conditions. However, it was a sad to find out that this measure has not been implemented in its true spirit by all provincial governments.”

