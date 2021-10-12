Catholic World News

In Los Angeles, Italian parish vandalized with anti-colonization graffiti

October 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on Los Angeles Times

CWN Editor's Note: The vandalism at St. Peter’s Italian Catholic Church is among the over 95 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes in the United States since May 2020.

