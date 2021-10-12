Catholic World News

Suspected terrorists invade Nigerian seminary, kidnap seminarians

October 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “St. Albert The Great Institute of Philosophy, a Catholic-run seminary located in the Fayit community in Kagoma Chiefdom in the Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been attacked by gunmen suspected to be bandit terrorists,” according to the Nigerian media report.



Kaduna State (map) is located in north-central Nigeria.

