Middle East home to highest rate of religious persecution

October 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: AsiaNews offers a summary of the recent Pew report on religious restrictions around the world.



“In 2007, when Pew’s first annual study was published, there were 79 nations or territories in the world where Christians were subjected to harassment or attacks by government agencies; in less than 15 years, this has nearly doubled,” AsiaNews notes.

