Dismissing abuse victims’ lawsuit, court rules Vatican cannot be sued in European courts

October 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The European Court of Human Rights, which issued the ruling, interprets the European Convention on Human Rights, a 1950 human rights treaty.

