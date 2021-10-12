Catholic World News

Care is the ‘new name for peace’: papal message for Assisi prayer march

October 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Commemorating the 60th Perugia-Assisi March for Peace, Pope Francis wrote that “even today, after the two immense world wars and the many regional wars that have destroyed peoples and countries, still—and this is scandalous—States spend enormous sums of money on armaments, while at international conferences they proclaim peace, turning their eyes away from the millions of brothers and sisters who lack the necessities of life or lead an existence unworthy of man.”



The message, dated October 4, was made public on October 10.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!