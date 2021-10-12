Catholic World News

Pope encourages Sisters of Charity to imitate Martha and Mary

October 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On October 11, Pope Francis addressed participants in the general chapter of the Sisters of Charity of St. Jeanne-Antide Thouret. The Pope encouraged the Sisters to imitate Saints Martha and Mary in their discipleship of Christ and in their solicitude and listening—“in particular, solicitude for the poor and listening to the poor . . . to the elderly, the sick, the marginalized; close to the little ones, to the last among us, with the tenderness and compassion of God.”

