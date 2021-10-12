Catholic World News

Italian priest beatified

October 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Francesco Mottola (1901-1969), founder of the Oblates of the Sacred Heart (a secular institute), was beatified in Tropea, Calabria, Italy, on October 10.



“A zealous pastor and tireless proclaimer of the Gospel, he was an exemplary witness of a priesthood lived in charity and in contemplation,” Pope Francis said following the recitation of the Angelus that day.

