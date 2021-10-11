Catholic World News

Armenian president meets with Pontiff

October 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 11 with President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia. The Vatican announced that their discussion had centered on the prospects for stronger Church-state relations in Armenia, “a country of ancient Christian tradition.”

