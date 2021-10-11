Catholic World News

Spanish cathedral is setting for racy music video; archbishop apologizes

October 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNN

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Francisco Cerro Chaves of Toledo, Spain has apologized for allowing the city’s cathedral to be used for the production of a racy music video. The video, Ateo (“Atheist”), features a pair dancing suggestively in the cathedral. The archbishop says that he was unaware of the production. The cathedral’s rector, who authorized the project, claims that the video “tells the story of a conversion through human love.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!