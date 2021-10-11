Catholic World News

Pope encourages Russian Catholics to pursue unity

October 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message, dated September 16 and published October 11, to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the apostolic administrations for Latin-Rite Catholics in Russia.

