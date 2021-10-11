Catholic World News

Vandals deface Denver cathedral with ‘Satan lives here’

October 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, this is the third incident of vandalism at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception since July.



Since May 2020, there have been over 95 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes in the United States.

