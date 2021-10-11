Catholic World News

Papal message for 50th anniversary of German edition of L’Osservatore Romano

October 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “For half a century,” Pope Francis wrote, “the newspaper has been edifying its customers week by week with a look inside the events of the Church of Rome and that of the world; it reports on the Word of the Successor of Peter and provides a rich variety of cultural contributions.”

