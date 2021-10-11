Catholic World News

Foster peace and stewardship of creation, Pope urges leaders of other religions

October 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On October 9, Pope Francis spoke at the concluding ceremony of “People as Brothers, Future Earth,” a major interreligious gathering organized by the the Community of Sant’Egidio.



Speaking in the Colosseum, the Pope compared the violence that took place there during the Roman Empire to the violence of today’s wars. He concluded, “Let us dream of religions as sisters and peoples as brothers! Sister religions to help peoples be brothers and sisters living in peace, reconciled stewards of creation, our common home.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!