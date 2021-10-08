Catholic World News

Religious Exemptions to Vaccine Mandates Tested in New York Case

October 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has promised a key ruling next week on a bid by health-care workers in New York to allow religious exemptions to a sweeping Covid-vaccine mandate. Judge David Hurd has issued a temporary stay on enforcement of the mandate; he will rule on October 12 whether or not to issue an injunction against the policy. The case could set a precedent for vaccine mandates in other states.

