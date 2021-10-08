Catholic World News

‘Extraordinary’ changes seen in Saudi educational system’s treatment of Christianity

October 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “Activists and human rights movements have highlighted this revision of school textbooks, which has led, among other things, to the banning of disparaging terms such as monkeys and pigs to label believers of other religions,” according to the report. “At least 22 anti-Christian and anti-Semitic references in textbooks were deleted or changed.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!