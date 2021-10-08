Catholic World News

Missouri’s 4 bishops urge state leaders to end executions

October 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The statement follows the execution of a convicted murderer with a low IQ; Pope Francis requested that the sentence be commuted to life in prison.



The murderer’s “crimes were heinous and deserve to be punished, yet as Missouri has shown itself to be a pro-life state, we should stop using the death penalty as a means of dealing with violent crimes,” the bishops said.

