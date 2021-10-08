Catholic World News

New Biden administration rule allowing Title X funds for abortion called ‘offensive’ to millions

October 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic bishops have grave concerns about government promotion of contraceptives,” Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (KS), chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said in response to the Biden administration’s new rule. “At the same time, we have long supported efforts to ensure that abortion is kept physically and financially separate from family planning under Title X.”



“The Administration is wrong to allow taxpayer dollars to fund abortion providers who participate in a pre-pregnancy program specifically designed to exclude abortion,” he added.

