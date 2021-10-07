Catholic World News

Poll shows most US Catholics unaware of restrictions on traditional Mass

October 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Nearly two-thirds of American Catholics are unaware of the new restrictions on the traditional Latin Mass imposed by Pope Francis, a new Pew Research poll has found. Not surprisingly, Catholics who attend Mass regularly were far more likely to be familiar with the restrictions.



Among the minority who were aware of Traditionis Custodes, opinions were almost equally divided, with those who expressed an opinion leaning slightly toward opposing the Pope’s initiative. Opposition to the restrictions was also much stronger among Catholics who attend Mass regularly.

