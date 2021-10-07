Catholic World News

Papal focus on synodality in address to Catholic-Orthodox working group

October 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis laid a heavy emphasis on the question of synodality in an October 7 address to the Joint Orthodox-Catholic Working Group. He said that “just as the primacy presupposes the exercise of synodality, so synodality entails the exercise of primacy.” The two concepts, he said, “are not competing principles to be kept in balance, but two realities that establish and sustain one another in the service of communion.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!