Acquittal in Vatican seminary abuse trial

October 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican tribunal has acquitted a priest who was charged with abusing a student in the seminary on the Vatican’s grounds. The court found convincing evidence that sexual acts had occurred, but in some cases the defendant himself was a minor, and in other cases there was evidence the acts were consensual.



The former rector of the seminary was cleared of covering up evidence of sexual abuse. The seminary has now moved off Vatican territory.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

