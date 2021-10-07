Catholic World News

Federal court halts enforcement of Texas abortion law

October 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Siding with the Biden administration against the State of Texas, a federal district court has temporarily halted enforcement of the Texas law protecting unborn human life once a heartbeat is detected.



“A person’s right under the Constitution to choose to obtain an abortion prior to fetal viability is well established,” Judge Robert Pitman ruled. “This Court finds that S.B. 8 concretely injures the United States by prohibiting federal personnel and contractors from carrying out their obligations to provide abortion-related services and subjecting federal employees and contractors to civil liability for aiding and abetting the performance of an abortion.”

