Black Catholic administrators call out treatment of Haitians at border

October 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The horrific photos of the United States Department of Homeland Security using horse whips on refugees is appalling,” the National Association of Black Catholic Administrators said in a statement. “The dignity of the human person and the quality of life for Haitians are just as important as the Afghan, Latino, and Burmese.”



Photos that seemed to show border agents whipping refugees had circulated widely, prompting outrage, before it was explained that the “whips” were actually the horses’ reins.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

