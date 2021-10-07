Catholic World News

Irish bishops call for climate action, provide update on Synodal Pathway

October 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “During their 2020 Winter General Meeting, bishops decided to proceed along a Synodal Pathway and, following their Spring General Meeting, announced that a new Synodal Pathway for the Catholic Church in Ireland is to take place with a view to holding a national synodal assembly, or assemblies, within the next five years,” the Irish bishops said on October 6, at the conclusion of their first in-person meeting since the pandemic’s beginning. “Over 550 submissions have been received from the public as part of the initial phase of the Synodal Pathway.”

