Indigenous ‘expert’ who advised book burnings at Catholic schools in Canada draws scrutiny

October 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “A Catholic school district in Canada that decided to burn 30 library books about indigenous people and remove some 4,700 others due to alleged mistakes and insensitive portrayals took advice from a woman whose indigenous status and expertise is now in question,” the report begins.

