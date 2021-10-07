Catholic World News

USCCB: French abuse report ‘underscores the need for us to repent ‘

October 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop James Johnston of Kansas City-St. Joseph (MO), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on the Protection of Children and Young People, responded to the report estimating that over 300,000 minors have been abused in French Catholic institutions since 1950.

