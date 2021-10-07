Catholic World News

Synods can become entrenched structures, Anglican primate cautions

October 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Vatican News, the head of the Church of England discussed the environment, synodality, and South Sudan. Noting that the Anglican and Catholic understandings of synodality differ, the Anglican leader cautioned that synods can become entrenched structures, though a “synod at its best enables us to walk together, listening to one another carefully, strengthening the weak, and enabling the strong to serve the weak, and not to dominate.”



Interestingly, Vatican News’s written transcript of the interview differs from the audio recording in one important respect. In the written transcript, the Anglican leader is quoted as saying, “Within Anglicanism, synodality, most synods—to say anything happens everywhere in Anglicanism—is always asking for trouble.” That comment is not part of the audio recording—or has been edited out of the recording. (It should appear shortly after 4:32.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

