Sant’Egidio community hosts major interreligious gathering

October 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: 35 years after the historic interreligious gathering in Assisi to pray for peace, the Community of Sant’Egidio is hosting “People as Brothers, Future Earth” in Rome.



Speakers include the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the President of the Conference of European Rabbis, the Al-Azhar Grand Imam’s Deputy, the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, and the head of Germany’s Lutheran church.



Longtime German chancellor Angela Merkel and the chairman of Moderna—as well as Pope Francis—are also scheduled to address the gathering.

