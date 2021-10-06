Catholic World News

Vatican court rebukes prosecution in financial trial

October 06, 2021

Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Citing “lamentable violations,” the presiding judge in a Vatican financial-misconduct trial has ordered the prosecution to share evidence with the defense.



The court also repeated a demand that prosecutors furnish a videotape of testimony by a key witness, rejecting the claim that the testimony was confidential.



However the court declined a surprise offer from the prosecutor to re-open investigation, and set a court date of November 17 for the next hearing of the case.

