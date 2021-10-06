Status report on 18 state AG investigations into Catholic dioceses and abuse

Catholic World News

October 06, 2021

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Five investigations by state attorneys general into clerical sexual abuse have concluded; 13 are ongoing.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!