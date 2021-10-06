Catholic World News
Status report on 18 state AG investigations into Catholic dioceses and abuse
October 06, 2021
» Continue to this story on Pillar
CWN Editor's Note: Five investigations by state attorneys general into clerical sexual abuse have concluded; 13 are ongoing.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
