‘Shame and horror’: French bishops react to report on sexual abuse of 216,000 children

October 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for the complete French text of the remarks by Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims, president of the Bishops’ Conference of France.

