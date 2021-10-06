Catholic World News

As Legion of Christ fought sex abuse claims, secret trusts sheltered millions offshore

October 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Leaked files from the Pandora Papers reveal “nearly $300 million stashed overseas for the Legion of Christ in wake of Vatican investigation,” according to a report from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The massive transfer of funds began just as Pope Benedict XVI ordered an investigation into the Legion.

