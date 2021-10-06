Catholic World News

Pope Francis prays for victims following report on clerical sexual abuse in France

October 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: An independent commission established by the French bishops published a report on clerical sexual abuse in France since 1950.



Summing up the data in the report, Vatican News stated that “between 2,900 and 3,200 priests and religious” abused an estimated 216,000 minors, “with a margin of error of 50,000 . . . Adding assaults committed by lay people (especially in schools), this estimate rises to 330,000.”

