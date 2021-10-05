Catholic World News

New date set for World Youth Day in 2023

October 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The next worldwide observance of World Youth Day will take place in Lisbon from August 1 to 6 in 2023, the Vatican has announced.



The World Youth Day gathering had been scheduled for August 2022, but was postponed because of concerns about how the Covid lockdown could complicate planning and reduce attendance. Cardinal Manuel Clemente of Lisbon said: “We hope that the 22 months that will lead us to WYD might be a time of evangelization for all.”

