Catholic World News

Attorney general orders FBI to probe opposition to school boards

October 05, 2021

» Continue to this story on New York Post

CWN Editor's Note: US Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered the FBI to investigate groups that have organized opposition to local school-board policies. Garland cited “a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence” against school officials.



School administrators and school boards have faced mounting opposition because of parental objections to critical race theory, mask mandates, and sex-education programs.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!