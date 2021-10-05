Attorney general orders FBI to probe opposition to school boards
CWN Editor's Note: US Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered the FBI to investigate groups that have organized opposition to local school-board policies. Garland cited “a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence” against school officials.
School administrators and school boards have faced mounting opposition because of parental objections to critical race theory, mask mandates, and sex-education programs.
