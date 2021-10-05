Catholic World News

China accelerates Sinicization of Catholic Church

October 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A September 24 event “sought to explain the instructions of President Xi on religious activities, promotion of Sinicization in the Church and how to adapt to the socialist society,” according to the report.

