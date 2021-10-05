Catholic World News

British court says unborn child has no rights under European Convention on Human Rights

October 05, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The European Convention on Human Rights is a human rights treaty signed in 1950 and subsequently amended. Britain’s High Court ruled that “the European Court has never decided that a foetus, even one post-viability, is the bearer of Convention rights.”

