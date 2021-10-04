Catholic World News

Papal aid for disaster victims in South Sudan, Greece

October 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is sending $75,000 in relief aid to the Diocese of Malakal, South Sudan, to help the victims of flooding in August that left 12,000 people homeless. He is also sending $58,000 to Caritas Hellas to help the victims of fires that destroyed hundreds of square miles of farmland in Greece.

