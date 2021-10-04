Catholic World News

Beatification set for Pauline Jaricot

October 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pauline Jaricot, the French lay woman who founded the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, will be beatified in May 2022, French Church officials have announced. Last year Pope Francis approved a decree attesting to a miracle attributed to her intercession, fulfilling the last requirement for her beatification.

