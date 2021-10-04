Catholic World News

Cardinal Turkson opposes denial of Communion for Biden

October 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Peter Turkson, the prefect of the dicastery of Integral Human Development, told the National Catholic Reporter that President Joe Biden should not be denied Communion.



The cardinal said that Communion should be withheld only in “extreme” circumstances. “If you say somebody cannot receive Communion,” he said, “you are basically doing a judgment that you are in a state of sin.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!