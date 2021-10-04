Catholic World News
Cardinal Turkson opposes denial of Communion for Biden
October 04, 2021
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Peter Turkson, the prefect of the dicastery of Integral Human Development, told the National Catholic Reporter that President Joe Biden should not be denied Communion.
The cardinal said that Communion should be withheld only in “extreme” circumstances. “If you say somebody cannot receive Communion,” he said, “you are basically doing a judgment that you are in a state of sin.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!