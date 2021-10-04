Catholic World News

Forbes previews Vatican financial trial, notes papal involvement

October 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Forbes magazine provides a primer on the issues involved in the Vatican financial-misconduct trial. Citing an unnamed Vatican source, the magazine says that Pope Francis received a dossier five years ago that pointed to a diversion of funds by Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who is now the lead defendant. The Pope reportedly declined to take action on the dossier at that time; much later he authorized a full investigation.

