Old Testament expert, philosopher from Germany win 2021 Ratzinger Prizes

October 04, 2021

Joseph Ratzinger —Benedict XVI Vatican Foundation has announced that Pope Francis will award the Ratzinger Prizes, given for outstanding work in theology, to Hanna-Barbara Gerl-Falkovitz and Ludger Schwienhorst-Schönberger.

